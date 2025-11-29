Lady Hustle Fastpitch

Lady Hustle Fastpitch

About the memberships

SUMMER 2026 - 18G Team Fees

December (1st Payment)
$750

No expiration

Due immediately upon acceptance of the team.

January 2026 Payment
$570

No expiration

Due 15th of each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

February 2026 Payment
$570

No expiration

Due 15th of each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

March 2026 Payment
$570

No expiration

Due 15th of each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

April 2026 Payment
$570

No expiration

Due 15th of each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

May 2026 Payment
$570

No expiration

Due 15th of each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

Monthly Split Payment (1/2)
$285

No expiration

Split payment. Due 2 times by the 15th each month.

After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.

Late Fee
$35

No expiration

Late fee if paid after the 18th of each month.

