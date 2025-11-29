SUMMER 2026 - 18G Team Fees

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Due immediately upon acceptance of the team.
No expiration
Due 15th of each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Due 15th of each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Due 15th of each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Due 15th of each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Due 15th of each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Split payment. Due 2 times by the 15th each month.
After the 18th there is a $35 late fee.
No expiration
Late fee if paid after the 18th of each month.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!