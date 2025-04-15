Summer 2025 Classes and Activities Registration

Hosted by
Dates: June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, Aug 7; 6:30pm-8:00pm; Church of the Resurrection, OP. This course incorporates activities designed by Ron Sandison(professor, author, & speaker). Concepts include: Leaving the Nest, Overcoming Hopeless Complex, Advocating for Accommodations, Hindrances to Adulting, & Managing Emotions. NOTE: Aug 14th will be a make-up date in the event a class needs to be cancelled due to inclement weather or other unavoidable situation.
June 8th 2:00-3:30; Sites in Jo Co, KS. Meeting location TBD. Adventure Lab is a platform by Geocaching that offers interactive, self-guided tours and scavenger hunts. It's a fun way to explore your surroundings, learn about local history, and discover hidden gems
June 29th, Legends Field, KCK; Meet at 12:45; Game begins at 1:05 & will run until approx. 3:45. REGISTRATION ENDS June 22nd
Registration now closed. July 12th, 8am-8pm; Join us as we explore this underground salt mine & museum. Includes a train ride and other hidden gems! Hutchinson, KS; Meeting location is QT @ I-35 & Gardner Rd. Please bring credit/debit card for 2 meals & souvenirs. REGISTRATION ENDS July 9th @ noon
July 25th, 5pm-7pm; Cornerstone Park, Gardner, KS; Join us for a cookout, followed by 1 hour of swimming. The pool includes zero-entry, lazy river, slides, & diving boards.
August 10th, 2:00pm-3:30pm; Rush FunPlex, KC MO; Participants may choose from: 2 rounds laser tag + 1 round Go-Karts, or 1 round laser tag + 1 arcade game + 1 round Go-Karts Please bring credit/debit card for food/beverages. REGISTRATION ENDS August 7th
August 24th, 2:00pm-3:30pm; The Puttery, KC MO Please bring credit/debit card for food/beverages. REGISTRATION ENDS August 21st
