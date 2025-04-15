Summer 2025 Classes and Activities Registration

Dates: June 12 & 26, July 10 & 24, Aug 7; 6:30pm-8:00pm; Church of the Resurrection, OP. This course incorporates activities designed by Ron Sandison(professor, author, & speaker). Concepts include: Leaving the Nest, Overcoming Hopeless Complex, Advocating for Accommodations, Hindrances to Adulting, & Managing Emotions. NOTE: Aug 14th will be a make-up date in the event a class needs to be cancelled due to inclement weather or other unavoidable situation.