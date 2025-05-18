Summer 2025 Kids Camp

Select number of weeks. Register for a full week, Monday - Friday: Use this ticket to register for one or more whole weeks. If you wish to register for only part of the week, use the below ticket to register for as many days as you want.
Select number of weeks. Register for a full week, Monday - Friday: Use this ticket to register for one or more whole weeks. If you wish to register for only part of the week, use the below ticket to register for as many days as you want.
1-Day Registration for 1 Kid.
$10
Select number of days. Use this ticket for NON FIELD TRIP DAYS ONLY. Register for 1 Day: Use this ticket to register for one or more days. If you wish to register for the whole week, use the above ticket instead.
Select number of days. Use this ticket for NON FIELD TRIP DAYS ONLY. Register for 1 Day: Use this ticket to register for one or more days. If you wish to register for the whole week, use the above ticket instead.
Field Trip Day
$20
Use this ticket for FIELD TRIP DAYS ONLY. Register for 1 Field Trip Day: Use this ticket to register for one or more field trip days. If you wish to register for the whole week, use the full week ticket instead.
Use this ticket for FIELD TRIP DAYS ONLY. Register for 1 Field Trip Day: Use this ticket to register for one or more field trip days. If you wish to register for the whole week, use the full week ticket instead.
Keraza Mahragan booklet (Spiritual Competition)
$10
This is an optional ticket if you also wish to buy the Keraza booklet (Mahragan), which will have the content and materials for the spiritual, memorization, hymns, and Coptic competitions.
This is an optional ticket if you also wish to buy the Keraza booklet (Mahragan), which will have the content and materials for the spiritual, memorization, hymns, and Coptic competitions.
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