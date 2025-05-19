Summer 2025 Membership

WTC membership fees cover insurance, administrative costs, and equipment. The annual membership fee for players is $50. Membership term is 6/1/24-8/1/25. All payments for membership fees and clinic sessions must be made to WTC before players step onto the court for their session (excluding player assessments).

WTC membership fees cover insurance, administrative costs, and equipment. The annual membership fee for players is $50. Membership term is 6/1/24-8/1/25. All payments for membership fees and clinic sessions must be made to WTC before players step onto the court for their session (excluding player assessments).

More details...