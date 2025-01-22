Summer 2025 - Registration Fees - ARIEL Theatrical

This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
KIDS ON STAGE - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$200
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
KIDS ON STAGE - PAYMENT IN FULL
$300
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
Winnie the Pooh - DEPOSIT
$100
This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
Winnie the Pooh - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$440
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
Winnie the Pooh - PAYMENT IN FULL
$540
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
The Phantom Tollbooth - DEPOSIT
$100
This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
This NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT must be paid to hold a spot in this program. BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid no later than three weeks prior to start of program.
The Phantom Tollbooth - BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT
$550
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
If NON-REFUNDABLE, NON-TRANSFERABLE DEPOSIT has been paid, BALANCE DUE AFTER DEPOSIT must be paid three weeks prior to start of program. This balance may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
The Phantom Tollooth - PAYMENT IN FULL
$650
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.
Thank you for your PAYMENT IN FULL. This fee, minus the $100 non-refundable, non-transferable deposit, may be transferred to a different ARIEL program if change is requested prior to three weeks before start of program.