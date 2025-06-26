Summer 2025 Spire Painting Competition

If you want to hang out at the Spire for the Hobby Day, buy this ticket! This will give you access to the Spire Hobby Day tables

to participate in our hobby day event from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on August 2nd and the ability! (Non-Members will still require a guest pass on the day of to participate in the Hobby Day.)



**Members are always welcome in the club - but this ticket secures a spot for the Hobby Day event tables**



Non-members must purchase this Daily Guest Membership in addition to the Hobby Day ticket to participate.



If you are not already a member of our Discord and would like to be, please join here: https://discord.gg/SGAsUQgEpk



The Spire collects membership dues through Zeffy.com, a 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits offering tools for online donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and more, with no fees charged to the organizations using it. This allows 100% of your member fees to go directly to the club. The fee that Zeffy adds to the membership transaction is entirely optional, can be adjusted to any amount, and is used by Zeffy to fund their operations supporting nonprofits (including charities). We encourage you to support Zeffy, even nominally, to help support the platform.