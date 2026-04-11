Untamed Athletes Inc.

Offered by

Untamed Athletes Inc.

About the memberships

SUMMER 2026: AIM. TRAIN. CHANGE.

Summer All-Access Package Single Athlete (Unlimited Classes)
$550

Valid until June 4, 2027

Our Summer All-Access Package ($550) gives you unlimited performance training from June 1 – August 28—our best summer offering we’ve ever put out.

Train consistently. Recover properly. Stay ahead.

And it means more—50% of your investment supports mentorship for youth in our community, creating real impact beyond the gym.

Train different. Give back. Get better.

Summer Family All-Access Package (Unlimited for 2 Athletes)
$900

Valid until June 4, 2027

Our Summer Family All-Access Package ($900) gives up to 2 athletes unlimited performance training from June 1 – August 28—our best summer family offering.

That’s a $200 savings compared to enrolling athletes individually.

Train consistently. Recover properly. Grow together.

And it means more—50% of your investment supports mentorship for youth in our community, creating real impact beyond the gym.

Built together. Give back. Get better.

Pro Performance Package (8 Classes)
$200

Renews monthly

Take your athlete’s training to the next level with the Pro Performance Package—designed for those committed to growth, strength, and peak performance. This package includes two expert-led training sessions per week plus exclusive access to Open Lift during designated time slots, allowing athletes to put in extra work and maximize their progress. But this isn’t just about getting stronger—it’s about giving back. 50% of your investment directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing life-changing guidance in schools and after-school programs. Train like a pro. Lift with purpose. Empower the next generation.
Rookie Performance Package (4 Classes)
$120

Renews monthly

Give your child the foundation for athletic success with our Rookie Performance Package—a specialized training program designed to build speed, agility, strength, and coordination through one session per week. This package is perfect for young athletes looking to enhance their performance while developing the essential skills for long-term growth and injury prevention. But this isn’t just about your child’s progress—it’s about making an impact. 50% of your investment directly supports a child in our mentorship program, providing guidance in schools and after-school programs, ensuring they receive the support and opportunities they deserve. Invest in your child. Empower another. Shape the future.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!