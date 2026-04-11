SUMMER 2026: AIM. TRAIN. CHANGE.

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About the memberships
Valid until June 4, 2027
Our Summer All-Access Package ($550) gives you unlimited performance training from June 1 – August 28—our best summer offering we’ve ever put out.
Train consistently. Recover properly. Stay ahead.
And it means more—50% of your investment supports mentorship for youth in our community, creating real impact beyond the gym.
Train different. Give back. Get better.
Valid until June 4, 2027
Our Summer Family All-Access Package ($900) gives up to 2 athletes unlimited performance training from June 1 – August 28—our best summer family offering.
That’s a $200 savings compared to enrolling athletes individually.
Train consistently. Recover properly. Grow together.
And it means more—50% of your investment supports mentorship for youth in our community, creating real impact beyond the gym.
Built together. Give back. Get better.
Renews monthly
Renews monthly
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!