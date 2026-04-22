Summer 2026 Class & Activities

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4 sessions; June 11, June 18, July 6, July 23; Register by noon June 8th; Church of the Resurrection, OP; 8412 W. 95th, OP, KS; Topics: Acquiring Transportation, Simple Cooking, Personal Health, Using a Laundromat [August 6 - class make-up date]
Friday, June 26th; Register by June 20th; 8pm-9:30pm (meet @ 7:30); 9300 NE Underground Dr, KC, MO 64161
Sunday, July 12th; Register by July 8th; Meet @ 12:45; Game 1:05pm-3:30pm; Legends Field, 1800 Village West Parkway, KCK
Saturday, July 25th; 9:00am-10:30am; Register by noon, June 24th; OP Arboretum & Botanical Gardens; 8909 W 179th St, Overland Park, KS 66013
Saturday, August 15th; Register by August 12th; 8:00am-Late Afternoon; Meeting location & return time TBD
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