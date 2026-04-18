Summer 2026 Indoor FLINTA League (5v5 Futsal) | Mondays 6:30-7:30 PM

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About this event
Required for all players if you wish to play the full season. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.
Newly designed pink 2026 jerseys are required, and will be used for 2026 and 2027 seasons. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.
Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged but not required. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.
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