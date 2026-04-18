Charlotte Pride FC

Hosted by

Charlotte Pride FC

About this event

Summer 2026 Indoor FLINTA League (5v5 Futsal) | Mondays 6:30-7:30 PM

1228 Elizabeth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

Indoor FLINTA 6:30 PM Registration
$40

Required for all players if you wish to play the full season. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.

Pink Jersey item
Pink Jersey
$33

Newly designed pink 2026 jerseys are required, and will be used for 2026 and 2027 seasons. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.

White Jersey item
White Jersey
$33

Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged but not required. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.

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