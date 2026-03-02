Summer 2026 Intake Fees

The $500 Membership Fee for Theta Alpha Mu covers the following:
• Annual Sorority Dues: $125
• Neo Pack, which includes:
- Official Sorority Polo
- Sorority T-Shirt or Sweatshirt
- Line Jacket
• Room & Board, including:
- Hotel accommodations for Friday and Saturday night
- Dinner on Friday
- Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner on Saturday
• Charitable Contributions, including donations to:
- Butterfly Foundation
- Panther Scholarship of Valor
This fee supports membership experience, sisterhood development, and our continued commitment to service and excellence.
The $500 Membership Fee for Theta Alpha Mu covers the following:
• Annual Sorority Dues: $125
• Neo Pack, which includes:
- Official Sorority Polo
- Sorority T-Shirt or Sweatshirt
- Line Jacket
• Room & Board, including:
- Hotel accommodations for Friday and Saturday night
- Dinner on Friday
- Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner on Saturday
• Charitable Contributions, including donations to:
- Butterfly Foundation
- Panther Scholarship of Valor
This fee supports membership experience, sisterhood development, and our continued commitment to service and excellence.