Theta Alpha Mu Military Sorority Inc

Offered by

Theta Alpha Mu Military Sorority Inc

Summer 2026 Intake Fees

Intake Fee
$500

The $500 Membership Fee for Theta Alpha Mu covers the following:

Annual Sorority Dues: $125
Neo Pack, which includes:

  • Official Sorority Polo
  • Sorority T-Shirt or Sweatshirt
  • Line Jacket
    Room & Board, including:
  • Hotel accommodations for Friday and Saturday night
  • Dinner on Friday
  • Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner on Saturday
    Charitable Contributions, including donations to:
  • Butterfly Foundation
  • Panther Scholarship of Valor

This fee supports membership experience, sisterhood development, and our continued commitment to service and excellence.

1/4 Membership Fee
$125

No expiration

1/4 of the total membership fee.

1/2 Membership Fee
$250

No expiration

1/2 of the total membership fee.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!