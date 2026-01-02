Be Wild Camp

Hosted by

Be Wild Camp

About this event

Be Wild by Bike: Summer 2026- June 1st- Aug 7th

Boulder

CO

June 1st- June 5th- Early Bird! item
June 1st- June 5th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Be Wild by Bike Camp: Biking Skills. Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off. After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy After Care hours at the bottom of this page.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care- June 1st week item
After Care- June 1st week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


June 8th -June 12th- Early Bird! item
June 8th -June 12th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- June 8th week item
After Care- June 8th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


June 15th -June 19th- Early Bird! item
June 15th -June 19th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- June 15th week item
After Care- June 15th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


June 22nd -June 26th- Early Bird! item
June 22nd -June 26th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- June 22nd week item
After Care- June 22nd week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


June 29th-July 3rd- Early Bird! item
June 29th-July 3rd- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- June 29th week item
After Care- June 29th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


July 6th-July 10th- Early Bird! item
July 6th-July 10th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- July 6th week item
After Care- July 6th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


July 13th-July 17th- Early Bird! item
July 13th-July 17th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- July 13th week item
After Care- July 13th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


July 20th-July 24th- Early Bird! item
July 20th-July 24th- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- July 20th week item
After Care- July 20th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


July 27th-July 31st- Early Bird! item
July 27th-July 31st- Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- July 27th week item
After Care- July 27th week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


Aug 3rd-Aug 7th Early Bird! item
Aug 3rd-Aug 7th Early Bird!
$525
Available until Feb 28

Biking Skill Be Wild by Bike Camp.

Campers will get an email with details such as packing list, trails we will ride, and what to expect.

Ages: 5-13 years old
Cost: $525 Early Bird (9am-2pm)


Signing up Siblings? Use Code 'WILDSIBLING" for 5% off



Signing Up for 4 or more weeks? Use discount Code "WILDALLSUMMER" for $100 OFF.

BIKING CAMP: BE WILD BY BIKE!!
WE RUN ONE SKILL CAMPS


After Care available from 2pm-4pm. Buy Below.

After Care- Aug 3rd week item
After Care- Aug 3rd week
$50

We offer after care from 2pm-4pm. Add to the Cart how many days you will need after care for. Indicate in the form which days of the week you are signing up your child for. There is a Session for that!


Add a donation for Be Wild Camp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!