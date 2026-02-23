Summer 2026 Masters Registration

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Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 8/14
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $715
For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.
Summer Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 8/14
Summer Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Fall dates & times will be announced nearer to fall season
Cost: $1,300
For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.
Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 7/3
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $315
For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.
Dates: M/T/Th/F 7/6 - 7/24
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $235
For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.
Dates: M/T/Th/F 7/27 - 8/14
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $235
For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.
Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 8/13
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $590
Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.
Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 7/3
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $235
Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.
Dates: M/T/Th 7/6 - 7/24
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $185
Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.
Dates: M/T/Th 7/27 - 8/13
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $185
Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.
Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 6/26
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $180
Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.
Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 6/26
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $180
Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.
Dates: M/T/Th 7/6 - 7/25
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $180
Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.
Dates: Wednesdays 6/10 - 7/8
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $85
Designed for athletes who want additional time in a single to build confidence, balance, and boat feel. Focused on refining technique, improving efficiency, and increasing comfort in the 1x to elevate overall boat-moving skills.
Cap of 5 athletes
Dates: Wednesdays 6/10 - 7/8
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $85
Designed for athletes who want additional time in a single to build confidence, balance, and boat feel. Focused on refining technique, improving efficiency, and increasing comfort in the 1x to elevate overall boat-moving skills.
Cap of 5 athletes
Dates: Wednesdays 7/15 - 8/12
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $85
For those who want more time/ to improve their skills in a 1x.
Cap of 5 athletes
Dates: Wednesdays 7/15 - 8/12
Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Cost: $85
For those who want more time/ to improve their skills in a 1x.
Cap of 5 athletes
$
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