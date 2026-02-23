Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

Offered by

Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

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Summer 2026 Masters Registration

Masters AM - Full Summer
$715

Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $715


For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.


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Masters AM - Full Summer & Fall
$1,300

Summer Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 8/14

Summer Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Fall dates & times will be announced nearer to fall season


Cost: $1,300


For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.


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Masters AM - Session 1
$315

Dates: M/T/Th/F 6/8 - 7/3

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $315


For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.


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Masters AM - Session 2
$235

Dates: M/T/Th/F 7/6 - 7/24

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $235


For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.


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Masters AM - Session 3
$235

Dates: M/T/Th/F 7/27 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $235


For experienced adult rowers looking to train hard, race, and refine their skills in a focused, supportive environment. Sessions provide a competitive workout while emphasizing technical development and boat speed.


0
Rec PM - Full Summer
$590

Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 8/13

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $590


Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.


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Rec PM - Session 1
$235

Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 7/3

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $235


Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.


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Rec PM - Session 2
$185

Dates: M/T/Th 7/6 - 7/24

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $185


Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.


0
Rec PM - Session 3
$185

Dates: M/T/Th 7/27 - 8/13

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $185


Our evening program for athletes who want to get out on the water, enjoy a row, get a few tips to row better, and enjoy summer nights on beautiful Bantam Lake.


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Adult Learn-to-Row (AM) - June
$180

Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 6/26

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $180


Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.


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Adult Learn-to-Row (PM) - June
$180

Dates: M/T/Th 6/8 - 6/26

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $180


Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.


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Adult Learn-to-Row (PM) - July
$180

Dates: M/T/Th 7/6 - 7/25

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $180


Perfect for adults new to rowing who want to try the sport in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Participants learn foundational technique, safety, and boat handling while building fitness and confidence on the water.


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1x Skills - AM Session 1
$85

Dates: Wednesdays 6/10 - 7/8

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $85


Designed for athletes who want additional time in a single to build confidence, balance, and boat feel. Focused on refining technique, improving efficiency, and increasing comfort in the 1x to elevate overall boat-moving skills.


Cap of 5 athletes


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1x Skills - PM Session 1
$85

Dates: Wednesdays 6/10 - 7/8

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $85


Designed for athletes who want additional time in a single to build confidence, balance, and boat feel. Focused on refining technique, improving efficiency, and increasing comfort in the 1x to elevate overall boat-moving skills.


Cap of 5 athletes


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1x Skills - AM Session 2
$85

Dates: Wednesdays 7/15 - 8/12

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $85


For those who want more time/ to improve their skills in a 1x.


Cap of 5 athletes


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1x Skills - PM Session 2
$85

Dates: Wednesdays 7/15 - 8/12

Time: 6:00pm - 7:30pm


Cost: $85


For those who want more time/ to improve their skills in a 1x.


Cap of 5 athletes


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