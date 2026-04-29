Membership Drive

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 10, 2027
Year access for 1 adult.
Quarterly Newsletter
3 Motion Flight Simulator
tickets ($30 value) *
10% off in-store
merchandise.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Year access for 2 adults.
Quarterly Newsletter
6 Motion Flight Simulator
tickets ($60 value) *
10% off in-store merchandise.
Valid until May 10, 2027
Year access for 2 adults
& 2 children.
Quarterly Newsletter
10 Motion Flight Simulator
tickets ($100 value) *
10% off in-store merchandise
No expiration
Lifetime access to the museum for family of four.
Exclusive premium benefits package
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!