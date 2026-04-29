John C. Robinson Brown Condor Association

Offered by

John C. Robinson Brown Condor Association

About the memberships

Membership Drive

Membership for one adult - Pilot
$75

Valid until May 10, 2027

Year access for 1 adult.

Quarterly Newsletter

3 Motion Flight Simulator

tickets ($30 value) *

10% off in-store

merchandise.

Pilot & Co-pilot
$100

Valid until May 10, 2027

Year access for 2 adults.

Quarterly Newsletter

6 Motion Flight Simulator

tickets ($60 value) *

10% off in-store merchandise.

Pilot and Crew
$150

Valid until May 10, 2027

Year access for 2 adults

& 2 children.

Quarterly Newsletter

10 Motion Flight Simulator

tickets ($100 value) *

10% off in-store merchandise

Lifetime Family Membership
$5,000

No expiration

Lifetime access to the museum for family of four.

Exclusive premium benefits package


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