Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

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Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

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Summer 2026 Middle School Registration

Barge Explorers Session 1A
$45

Dates: T-Th 6/23 - 6/24

Time: 8:30am - 9:30am


Cost: $45


Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.

Athletes will:

  • Learn basic rowing terminology and water safety
  • Develop coordination and teamwork
  • Practice proper rowing sequence and timing
  • Build comfort and confidence on the water

This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.

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Barge Explorers Session 1B
$45

Dates: T-Th 6/23 - 6/24

Time: 10:00am - 11:00am


Cost: $45


Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.

Athletes will:

  • Learn basic rowing terminology and water safety
  • Develop coordination and teamwork
  • Practice proper rowing sequence and timing
  • Build comfort and confidence on the water

This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.

0
Barge Explorers Session 2A
$45

Dates: T-Th 7/14 - 7/16

Time: 8:30am - 9:30am


Cost: $45


Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.

Athletes will:

  • Learn basic rowing terminology and water safety
  • Develop coordination and teamwork
  • Practice proper rowing sequence and timing
  • Build comfort and confidence on the water

This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.

0
Barge Explorers Session 2B
$45

Dates: T-Th 7/14 - 7/16

Time: 10:00am - 11:00am


Cost: $45


Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.

Athletes will:

  • Learn basic rowing terminology and water safety
  • Develop coordination and teamwork
  • Practice proper rowing sequence and timing
  • Build comfort and confidence on the water

This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.

0
Middle School Foundations - Session 1
$200

Dates: M-F 6/29 - 7/17

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


Middle School Foundations is designed for athletes entering grades 6–8 who are new to rowing or continuing to build their base skills.

Athletes focus on:

  • Proper rowing sequence and body mechanics
  • Balance and boat control
  • Boat safety and equipment care
  • Introductory sweep and/or sculling skills
  • General athletic development


Foundations builds confidence, technical awareness, and teamwork while preparing athletes to move into Middle School Skills.

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Middle School Foundations - Session 2
$200

Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/8

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


Middle School Foundations is designed for athletes entering grades 6–8 who are new to rowing or continuing to build their base skills.

Athletes focus on:

  • Proper rowing sequence and body mechanics
  • Balance and boat control
  • Boat safety and equipment care
  • Introductory sweep and/or sculling skills
  • General athletic development


Foundations builds confidence, technical awareness, and teamwork while preparing athletes to move into Middle School Skills.

0
Middle School Skills - Session 1
$200

Dates: M-F 6/29 - 7/17

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


Middle School Skills is for athletes who have completed Foundations (or have prior experience) and are ready for greater technical refinement and independence.

Athletes will:

  • Improve technical precision and efficiency
  • Row in smaller boats with increasing responsibility
  • Develop aerobic fitness and stroke consistency
  • Begin structured workouts and pacing awareness

This program bridges the gap between learning to row and racing. Athletes gain consistency, discipline, and a deeper understanding of boat speed and rhythm.

0
Middle School Skills - Session 2
$200

Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/8

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


Middle School Skills is for athletes who have completed Foundations (or have prior experience) and are ready for greater technical refinement and independence.

Athletes will:

  • Improve technical precision and efficiency
  • Row in smaller boats with increasing responsibility
  • Develop aerobic fitness and stroke consistency
  • Begin structured workouts and pacing awareness


This program bridges the gap between learning to row and racing. Athletes gain consistency, discipline, and a deeper understanding of boat speed and rhythm.

0
Middle School Racing Team - Session 1
$300

Dates: M-F 6/22 - 7/17

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


The Middle School Racing Team is for committed athletes ready to train and compete. This program introduces age-appropriate competition while continuing to prioritize technical development and long-term athlete growth.

Athletes will:

  • Train in structured practices
  • Refine race pacing, and strategy
  • Build strength and endurance
  • Compete in select regional regattas or local scrimmages

The focus remains on development, teamwork, and positive race experiences. This team prepares athletes for future high school racing while maintaining a supportive and balanced environment.


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Middle School Racing Team - Session 2
$300

Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/14

Time: 8:30am - 10:00am


The Middle School Racing Team is for committed athletes ready to train and compete. This program introduces age-appropriate competition while continuing to prioritize technical development and long-term athlete growth.

Athletes will:

  • Train in structured practices
  • Refine race pacing, and strategy
  • Build strength and endurance
  • Compete in select regional regattas or local scrimmages

The focus remains on development, teamwork, and positive race experiences. This team prepares athletes for future high school racing while maintaining a supportive and balanced environment.

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