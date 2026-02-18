Summer 2026 Middle School Registration

Dates: T-Th 6/23 - 6/24

Time: 8:30am - 9:30am





Cost: $45





Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.

Athletes will:

Learn basic rowing terminology and water safety

Develop coordination and teamwork

Practice proper rowing sequence and timing

Build comfort and confidence on the water

This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.