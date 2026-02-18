Summer 2026 Middle School Registration

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Dates: T-Th 6/23 - 6/24
Time: 8:30am - 9:30am
Cost: $45
Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.
Athletes will:
This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.
Dates: T-Th 6/23 - 6/24
Time: 10:00am - 11:00am
Cost: $45
Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.
Athletes will:
This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.
Dates: T-Th 7/14 - 7/16
Time: 8:30am - 9:30am
Cost: $45
Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.
Athletes will:
This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.
Dates: T-Th 7/14 - 7/16
Time: 10:00am - 11:00am
Cost: $45
Barge Explorers is a 3-day program ideal for athletes entering 5th or 6th grade who are brand new to rowing and water sports. Using stable barge-style boats, athletes are introduced to the fundamentals of rowing in a safe, supportive, and confidence-building environment.
Athletes will:
This program is active, engaging, and skill-based — designed to prepare athletes to transition into Middle School Foundations.
Dates: M-F 6/29 - 7/17
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
Middle School Foundations is designed for athletes entering grades 6–8 who are new to rowing or continuing to build their base skills.
Athletes focus on:
Foundations builds confidence, technical awareness, and teamwork while preparing athletes to move into Middle School Skills.
Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/8
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
Middle School Foundations is designed for athletes entering grades 6–8 who are new to rowing or continuing to build their base skills.
Athletes focus on:
Foundations builds confidence, technical awareness, and teamwork while preparing athletes to move into Middle School Skills.
Dates: M-F 6/29 - 7/17
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
Middle School Skills is for athletes who have completed Foundations (or have prior experience) and are ready for greater technical refinement and independence.
Athletes will:
This program bridges the gap between learning to row and racing. Athletes gain consistency, discipline, and a deeper understanding of boat speed and rhythm.
Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/8
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
Middle School Skills is for athletes who have completed Foundations (or have prior experience) and are ready for greater technical refinement and independence.
Athletes will:
This program bridges the gap between learning to row and racing. Athletes gain consistency, discipline, and a deeper understanding of boat speed and rhythm.
Dates: M-F 6/22 - 7/17
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
The Middle School Racing Team is for committed athletes ready to train and compete. This program introduces age-appropriate competition while continuing to prioritize technical development and long-term athlete growth.
Athletes will:
The focus remains on development, teamwork, and positive race experiences. This team prepares athletes for future high school racing while maintaining a supportive and balanced environment.
Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/14
Time: 8:30am - 10:00am
The Middle School Racing Team is for committed athletes ready to train and compete. This program introduces age-appropriate competition while continuing to prioritize technical development and long-term athlete growth.
Athletes will:
The focus remains on development, teamwork, and positive race experiences. This team prepares athletes for future high school racing while maintaining a supportive and balanced environment.
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