Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Grateful Hearts Educational Resource Center

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Summer 2026 Registration

Little Explorers Sensory 6/2 10a item
Little Explorers Sensory 6/2 10a
Free

Self-led PK Ages - Sensory Bins will be brought out for children to have hands-n fun. Children will get their hands dirty during sensory play.

0
Mini Mad Scientists 6/2 10a item
Mini Mad Scientists 6/2 10a
Free

Mrs. Ashley is leading Ages 6-9yo children in science experiments.

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Discovery Lab 6/2 10a item
Discovery Lab 6/2 10a
Free

Mrs. Allison teaches us the parts of a microscope and how to use it to discover God's world. 8yo+

0
Lyra Open Gym 6/2 10a-12p item
Lyra Open Gym 6/2 10a-12p
$10

$10 Mrs. Amanda leads us in Lyra open gym. No experience needed, just a positive attitude and ability to listen to instructions. 8yo+

0
Garden Club Wednesdays in June at 10a item
Garden Club Wednesdays in June at 10a
Free

Mr. Allen leads us in planting our summer plants and teaching us how to keep plants alive in the summer heat.

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Heritage: Fruits of Vietnam 6/3 at 11a item
Heritage: Fruits of Vietnam 6/3 at 11a
Free

Mrs. Khanh teaches us about her heritage and life in Vietnam through fruits and a hands-on experience.

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American Music History Wed in June at 1p item
American Music History Wed in June at 1p
$32

$32 Mrs Suzanne- Stars, Stripes, and Songs. Let's meet some interesting Americans, let's visit some important places and lets learn about and sing the music of America. Let's celebrate America's 250th Birthday by learning about who, what and where and how she became the country we know and love.

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Introductory Bucketeers Wed in June 2p item
Introductory Bucketeers Wed in June 2p
$32

$32 Mrs. Suzanne Also known as Beat Buckets, this is for students 8yo+ who haven't had the opportunity to join the Bucketeers before. We'll learn how to read rhythms, play specific instruments, and enjoy a variety of music.

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Introductory Bell Camp Wed in June 3p item
Introductory Bell Camp Wed in June 3p
$32

$32 Mrs. Suzanne - If you are ages 8yo+ and have never played the bells, and want to check them out, please join us on Wednesdays throughout June. We'll learn the basics and some fun songs to play. Come meet new friends, learn about music and play in a group.

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Intro to Soccer item
Intro to Soccer
Free

Mrs. Kendra is teaching us soccer basics!

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Lyra Open Gym 6/9 10a-12p item
Lyra Open Gym 6/9 10a-12p
$10

$10 Mrs. Amanda leads us in Lyra open gym. No experience needed, just a positive attitude and ability to listen to instructions. 8yo+

0
Heritage: Mali 6/10 11a item
Heritage: Mali 6/10 11a
Free

Mrs. Sarah teaches us about her time as a missionary in Mali. All ages welcome.

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Younger Musical Theater Week 1 6/15 10am item
Younger Musical Theater Week 1 6/15 10am
$10

$10 Ages 6yo-9yo Miss Josephine Burns teaches Musical Theater. It is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc)

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Older Musical Theater Week 1 6/15 11a item
Older Musical Theater Week 1 6/15 11a
$10

$10 10yo+ Miss Josephine Burns teaches Musical Theater. It is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc)

0
Improv 6/15 Week 1 12:30p item
Improv 6/15 Week 1 12:30p
$10

$10 6yo+ Miss Josephine Spontaneous creation of movement without prior choreography.

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Younger Hip-Hop 6/16 Week 1 10a item
Younger Hip-Hop 6/16 Week 1 10a
$10

$10 6yo-9yo Miss. Josephine is teaching hip-hop dance.

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Older Hip-Hop 6/16 Week 1 11a item
Older Hip-Hop 6/16 Week 1 11a
$10

$10 10yo+ Miss. Josephine is teaching hip-hop dance.

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Plumbing 101 6/16 1:30p item
Plumbing 101 6/16 1:30p
Free

Miller and sons is coming to teach us household plumbing basics.

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Contemporary Dance 6/17 10a Week 1 item
Contemporary Dance 6/17 10a Week 1
$10

$10 Miss. Josephine will teach contemporary dance.

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Workout 6/17 11a Week 1 item
Workout 6/17 11a Week 1
$10

$10 Come for workouts. Adults and children 6yo+

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