Summer 2026 Registration

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Self-led PK Ages - Sensory Bins will be brought out for children to have hands-n fun. Children will get their hands dirty during sensory play.
Mrs. Ashley is leading Ages 6-9yo children in science experiments.
Mrs. Allison teaches us the parts of a microscope and how to use it to discover God's world. 8yo+
$10 Mrs. Amanda leads us in Lyra open gym. No experience needed, just a positive attitude and ability to listen to instructions. 8yo+
Mr. Allen leads us in planting our summer plants and teaching us how to keep plants alive in the summer heat.
Mrs. Khanh teaches us about her heritage and life in Vietnam through fruits and a hands-on experience.
$32 Mrs Suzanne- Stars, Stripes, and Songs. Let's meet some interesting Americans, let's visit some important places and lets learn about and sing the music of America. Let's celebrate America's 250th Birthday by learning about who, what and where and how she became the country we know and love.
$32 Mrs. Suzanne Also known as Beat Buckets, this is for students 8yo+ who haven't had the opportunity to join the Bucketeers before. We'll learn how to read rhythms, play specific instruments, and enjoy a variety of music.
$32 Mrs. Suzanne - If you are ages 8yo+ and have never played the bells, and want to check them out, please join us on Wednesdays throughout June. We'll learn the basics and some fun songs to play. Come meet new friends, learn about music and play in a group.
Mrs. Kendra is teaching us soccer basics!
$10 Mrs. Amanda leads us in Lyra open gym. No experience needed, just a positive attitude and ability to listen to instructions. 8yo+
Mrs. Sarah teaches us about her time as a missionary in Mali. All ages welcome.
$10 Ages 6yo-9yo Miss Josephine Burns teaches Musical Theater. It is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc)
$10 10yo+ Miss Josephine Burns teaches Musical Theater. It is a style of dance that pulls from jazz technique, tells a story, and portrays a character. Students can expect to learn a Broadway style dance from a popular musical (Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, etc)
$10 6yo+ Miss Josephine Spontaneous creation of movement without prior choreography.
$10 6yo-9yo Miss. Josephine is teaching hip-hop dance.
$10 10yo+ Miss. Josephine is teaching hip-hop dance.
Miller and sons is coming to teach us household plumbing basics.
$10 Miss. Josephine will teach contemporary dance.
$10 Come for workouts. Adults and children 6yo+
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