Charlotte Pride FC

Hosted by

Charlotte Pride FC

About this event

Summer 2026 Indoor FLINTA League (5v5 Futsal) | Mondays 6:30-7:30 PM

1228 Elizabeth Ave

Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

Winter Indoor 2026 FLINTA 7:30pm Registration
$40

Required for all players if you wish to play the full season. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.

Pink Jersey
$33

Required if you don't already own one. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged, but not required for the Winter season if you already have a 2025 jersey. The 2026 pink jersey will be required for the spring season, and is required if you don't already own a 2025 pink jersey

White Jersey
$33

Optional, if you don't own a white jersey, you will need to bring a white shirt of your own to each game. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged, but not required for the Winter season if you already have a 2025 jersey.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!