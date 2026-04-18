Summer 2026 Indoor FLINTA League (5v5 Futsal) | Mondays 6:30-7:30 PM

About this event
Required for all players if you wish to play the full season. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met.
Required if you don't already own one. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged, but not required for the Winter season if you already have a 2025 jersey. The 2026 pink jersey will be required for the spring season, and is required if you don't already own a 2025 pink jersey
Optional, if you don't own a white jersey, you will need to bring a white shirt of your own to each game. Refunded if the league minimum player requirements aren't met. Newly designed 2026 jerseys are encouraged, but not required for the Winter season if you already have a 2025 jersey.
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