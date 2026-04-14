Summer 2026 Trainings at Ft. Worth JRB

About this event
Cadets must have all prerequisites complete to be considered fully registered. STAFF CADETS will be interviewed before confirmation for training. Payment information and Seabag list to follow.
This will be a 5 day training that will expose your NLCC cadet to many facets of cadet life. Planned activities will rotate through Culinary, MAA, Honor Guard, Water Safety, and Medical trainings
Cadets will learn how to plan meals, budget for and understand portion planning. They will also learn about food sensitivities and how to plan around them. Cadets will then shop for and prepare meals for mess deck dining.
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