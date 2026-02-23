Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

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Litchfield Hills Rowing Club Inc

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Summer 2026 Youth/U23 Registration

AM Small Boat Camp - Session 1
$135

Dates: M-F 6/8 - 6/12

Time: 8:00am - 10:00am


Cost: $135


Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.

Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.

AM Small Boat Camp - Session 2
$135

Dates: M-F 6/15 - 6/19

Time: 8:00am - 10:00am


Cost: $135


Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.


Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.

PM Small Boat Camp - Session 1
$135

Dates: M-F 6/8 - 6/12

Time: 3:45pm - 5:45pm


Cost: $135


Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.

Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.

PM Small Boat Camp - Session 2
$135

Dates: M-F 6/15 - 6/19

Time: 3:45pm - 5:45pm


Cost: $135


Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.


Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.

Youth/U19 - Full Summer
$690

Dates: M-F 6/22 - 8/14

Time: 8:15am - 10:45am


Cost: $690


This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.

Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].

Youth/U19 - 1 Week Learn-to-Row
$75

Dates: M-F 6/22 - 6/26

Time: 8:15am - 10:45am


Cost: $75


This 1-week Learn-to-Row program is perfect for athletes who want to try rowing before committing to a full season. Participants will learn foundational technique, safety, and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment. If athletes choose to sign up for a full program, the LTR fee will be applied toward their registration.

Youth/U19 - Summer 1
$365

Dates: M-F 6/22 - 7/17

Time: 8:15am - 10:45am


Cost: $365


This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.

Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].

Youth/U19 - Summer 2
$365

Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/14

Time: 8:15am - 10:45am


Cost: $365


This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.

Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].

U23 - Full Summer
$455

Dates: M/W/F 6/22 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $455


This U23/collegiate summer program is built for athletes ready to put their college training to work on the water. Train hard, row with friends, and sharpen speed and technical precision ahead of the upcoming season.


Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].

U23 - July & August
$320

Dates: M/W/F 7/13 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $320


This U23/collegiate summer program is built for athletes ready to put their college training to work on the water. Train hard, row with friends, and sharpen speed and technical precision ahead of the upcoming season.


Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].

U23 - August
$175

Dates: M/W/F 8/3 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am


Cost: $175


Put your college training program to use on the water. Train with friends, row with friends, get ready for the upcoming season. Racing opportunities will be avaialble.

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