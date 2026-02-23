Summer 2026 Youth/U23 Registration

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Dates: M-F 6/8 - 6/12
Time: 8:00am - 10:00am
Cost: $135
Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.
Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.
Dates: M-F 6/15 - 6/19
Time: 8:00am - 10:00am
Cost: $135
Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.
Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.
Dates: M-F 6/8 - 6/12
Time: 3:45pm - 5:45pm
Cost: $135
Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.
Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.
Dates: M-F 6/15 - 6/19
Time: 3:45pm - 5:45pm
Cost: $135
Small Boat Camps are ideal for returning athletes with prior rowing experience who want to improve boat-moving skills before the main season. Improve boat moving skills before summer starts by getting comfortable in the small boats: 1xs & 2-s. Athletes will refine stability, bladework, and connection, increasing confidence and technical precision to start the season strong.
Min. 4 sign-ups to run. Max. 12 sign-ups.
Dates: M-F 6/22 - 8/14
Time: 8:15am - 10:45am
Cost: $690
This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.
Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].
Dates: M-F 6/22 - 6/26
Time: 8:15am - 10:45am
Cost: $75
This 1-week Learn-to-Row program is perfect for athletes who want to try rowing before committing to a full season. Participants will learn foundational technique, safety, and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment. If athletes choose to sign up for a full program, the LTR fee will be applied toward their registration.
Dates: M-F 6/22 - 7/17
Time: 8:15am - 10:45am
Cost: $365
This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.
Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].
Dates: M-F 7/20 - 8/14
Time: 8:15am - 10:45am
Cost: $365
This program for high school athletes is designed to elevate speed, fitness, and technical execution. Rowers train in a competitive, growth-focused environment with structured practices, race preparation, and individualized feedback to maximize development and prepare for the upcoming season.
Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) [Session 1 REQUIRED to race] and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].
Dates: M/W/F 6/22 - 8/14
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $455
This U23/collegiate summer program is built for athletes ready to put their college training to work on the water. Train hard, row with friends, and sharpen speed and technical precision ahead of the upcoming season.
Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].
Dates: M/W/F 7/13 - 8/14
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $320
This U23/collegiate summer program is built for athletes ready to put their college training to work on the water. Train hard, row with friends, and sharpen speed and technical precision ahead of the upcoming season.
Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].
Dates: M/W/F 8/3 - 8/14
Time: 6:00am - 7:30am
Cost: $175
Put your college training program to use on the water. Train with friends, row with friends, get ready for the upcoming season. Racing opportunities will be avaialble.
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