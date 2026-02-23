Summer 2026 Youth/U23 Registration

Dates: M/W/F 6/22 - 8/14

Time: 6:00am - 7:30am





Cost: $455





This U23/collegiate summer program is built for athletes ready to put their college training to work on the water. Train hard, row with friends, and sharpen speed and technical precision ahead of the upcoming season.





Athletes will have the opportunity to choose race at the RowFest National Championship in Ann Arbor, MI (7/11-7/14) and internationally at the Royal Canadian Henley in St. Catharines, Ontario, CAN (8/2-8/9) [Full Summer REQUIRED to race].