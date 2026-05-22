Summer 7's 2026 Dues

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About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Lehigh Valley 7's tournament on 6/6/26.
No expiration
Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Montbuck 7's tournament on 6/13/26.
No expiration
Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Cheesesteak 7's tournament on 6/29/26.
No expiration
Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Schuylkill River 7's Open tournament on 7/11/26.
No expiration
Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the NJ 7's Open tournament on 7/18/26.
No expiration
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