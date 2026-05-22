Philadelphia Rugby Football Club

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Philadelphia Rugby Football Club

About the memberships

Summer 7's 2026 Dues

Full Season
$150

No expiration

Choose this option if you intend to play the entire 7's season.
Full Season - Student
$120

No expiration

Choose this option if you intend to play the entire 7's season and you are a student.
Single Tournament - Lehigh Valley 7's (6/6)
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Lehigh Valley 7's tournament on 6/6/26.

Single Tournament - Montbuck 7's (6/13)
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Montbuck 7's tournament on 6/13/26.

Single Tournament - Cheesesteak 7's (6/20)
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Cheesesteak 7's tournament on 6/29/26.

Single Tournament - Schuylkill 7's Open (7/11)
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the Schuylkill River 7's Open tournament on 7/11/26.

Single Tournament - NJ 7's Open (7/18)
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you did NOT pay dues for the entire season, and would like to attend the NJ 7's Open tournament on 7/18/26.

Practice Only
$35

No expiration

Choose this option if you want to only attend practices for the summer, but not play any 7's tournaments.
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