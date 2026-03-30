The Whitney High School Foundation for Educational Excellence

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The Whitney High School Foundation for Educational Excellence

About this event

Summer Academy 2026

16800 Shoemaker Ave

Cerritos, CA 90703, USA

Foundational Reading and Writing (Session I, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th or 7th grade
Focus on nonfiction

Foundational Reading and Writing (Session II, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th or 7th grade
Focus on fiction

Advanced Reading and Writing (Session I, Period 2)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th or 8th grade
Focus on nonfiction

Advanced Reading and Writing (Session II, Period 2)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th or 8th grade
Focus on fiction

Math 7 Skills (Session I, Period 2)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th grade

Focus on algebra

Math 7 Skills (Session II, Period 2)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th grade

Focus on geometry

Math 8 Skills (Session I, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th grade

Focus on algebra

Math 8 Skills (Session II, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th grade

Focus on geometry

Math I Skills (Session I, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th grade taking Accelerated Math 7, or students currently in 8th grade

Focus on algebra

Math I Skills (Session II, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 7th grade taking Accelerated Math 7, or students currently in 8th grade

Focus on geometry

Math II Skills (Session I, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 8th grade taking Accelerated Math 8, or students currently in 9th grade

Focus on algebra

Math II Skills (Session II, Period 1)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 8th grade taking Accelerated Math 8, or students currently in 9th grade

Focus on geometry

Precalculus Skills (Session I, Period 3)
$225

Recommended for students who have completed Math II Plus Honors or Accelerated Math II/III or Math III or Algebra II

Trigonometry, functions, graphs

Precalculus Skills (Session II, Period 3)
$225

Recommended for students who have completed Math II Plus Honors or Accelerated Math II/III or Math III or Algebra II

Vectors, matrices, complex plane, proofs

Math Olympiad (Session I, Period 4)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 8th through 10th grades

Prepare for the AMC 10 and 12

Math Olympiad (Session II, Period 4)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 8th through 10th grades

Prepare for the AMC 12 and AIME

Programming I (Session I, Period 3)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade

Learn to code using Scratch

Programming I (Session II, Period 3)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade

Intro to Python with Turtle Graphics

Programming II (Session I, Period 4)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade with previous exposure to programming

Python coding skills

Programming II (Session II, Period 4)
$225

Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade with previous exposure to programming

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

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