Summer Academy 2026

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Recommended for students currently in 6th or 7th grade
Focus on nonfiction
Recommended for students currently in 6th or 7th grade
Focus on fiction
Recommended for students currently in 7th or 8th grade
Focus on nonfiction
Recommended for students currently in 7th or 8th grade
Focus on fiction
Recommended for students currently in 6th grade
Focus on algebra
Recommended for students currently in 6th grade
Focus on geometry
Recommended for students currently in 7th grade
Focus on algebra
Recommended for students currently in 7th grade
Focus on geometry
Recommended for students currently in 7th grade taking Accelerated Math 7, or students currently in 8th grade
Focus on algebra
Recommended for students currently in 7th grade taking Accelerated Math 7, or students currently in 8th grade
Focus on geometry
Recommended for students currently in 8th grade taking Accelerated Math 8, or students currently in 9th grade
Focus on algebra
Recommended for students currently in 8th grade taking Accelerated Math 8, or students currently in 9th grade
Focus on geometry
Recommended for students who have completed Math II Plus Honors or Accelerated Math II/III or Math III or Algebra II
Trigonometry, functions, graphs
Recommended for students who have completed Math II Plus Honors or Accelerated Math II/III or Math III or Algebra II
Vectors, matrices, complex plane, proofs
Recommended for students currently in 8th through 10th grades
Prepare for the AMC 10 and 12
Recommended for students currently in 8th through 10th grades
Prepare for the AMC 12 and AIME
Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade
Learn to code using Scratch
Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade
Intro to Python with Turtle Graphics
Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade with previous exposure to programming
Python coding skills
Recommended for students currently in 6th through 8th grade with previous exposure to programming
HTML, CSS, JavaScript
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