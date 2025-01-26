Summer Academy 2025: Rockin' the Summer

Elementary School; Level 1. All students entering first or second grade.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
Elementary School; Level 1. All students entering first or second grade.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
3rd-4th Grade
$169
Elementary School; Level 2. All students entering 3rd or 4th grade.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
Elementary School; Level 2. All students entering 3rd or 4th grade.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
5th-6th Grade
$195
All Students entering 5th-6th Grade. Middle School Level 1.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
All Students entering 5th-6th Grade. Middle School Level 1.
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
7th-8th Grade
$195
All students entering 7th-8th Grade. Middle School Level 2
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
All students entering 7th-8th Grade. Middle School Level 2
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
High School
$199
Students entering high school
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.
Students entering high school
Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer!
Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.