Summer Academy 2025: Rockin' the Summer

Elementary School; Level 1. All students entering first or second grade. Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer! Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.

Elementary School; Level 1. All students entering first or second grade. Please complete the following questions and payment to secure your spot for this summer! Please note that tuition payment is required to hold your spot in Summer Academy and is only 50% refundable for cancelation prior to April 1, 2025 and after April 1, 2025 is nonrefundable.

seeMoreDetailsMobile