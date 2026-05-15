Summer Acting Intensive

Mon & Wed 12pm - 2pm





Spark your child’s imagination in this high-energy intensive designed for young creators who are ready to take acting seriously. This is a focused environment where students dive into the fundamentals of performance through creative play, building the discipline and confidence needed to stand tall on stage. Your young actor will explore character basics, master vocal projection, and develop spatial awareness while discovering the craft of professional storytelling. Along with emphasizing ensemble work and artistic dedication, students will learn a monologue to develop their individual performance skills, ensuring every dedicated student is prepared for the stage. All participants will showcase their hard work in a final performance on July 26th.