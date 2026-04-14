Summer Archery (Enrichment Add On)

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Historical Archery Add-On | Week of JULY 20th Tuesday & Thursday · 9:00am - 10:30 am-90 minutes-
Travel back in time and shoot like a warrior! Campers will explore historical archery techniques from cultures around the world — including the Slavic Draw, Thumb Draw, and Speed Shooting — built right into their full-day camp schedule. Led by USA Archery certified Coach Steve.
Drop off AT archery just 5 minutes past the entrance of camp - Mrs. Bean, Director, can give 4 students at a time, rides down to camp after archery!
Outdoor archery range set in a scenic spot in Stevens Creek County Park.
Address: Mt Eden Rd, MONTE VISTA, CA 95014
$
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