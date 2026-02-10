GAA 2026 Summer Art Camps Ages 5-7 Runs June 22-Aug 7

Hosted by
About this event
(Full day) Textile Workshop ~ (Ages 5-7) This week will be all about learning to weave, crochet, embroider, needle felt, and sew some creative and unique projects.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) All Mixed Up Media ~ (Ages 5-7) Create fun, imaginative art using pictures, fabric, recycled materials, and more.
(Camp runs Monday-Thursday)
Cost: $240; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) Above and Below ~(Ages 5-7) From the skies to the depths of the sea, we will learn about weather patterns, moon cycle, tornados and wind, while exploring bugs, insects, sea creatures, landscapes and their habitats.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) Art through Science ~(Ages 5-7) Learn about chemical reactions and create art using science (salt painting, oil drop and water color painting, homemade lava lamps, group no bake recipe to end the week)
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) Puppet Show ~ (Ages 5-7) Experiment with different mediums to create, sock, finger and shadow puppets, creating an end of week show for other campers.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) Art through nature ~ (Ages 5-7) Everything nature week! From painting to leaf and bark pressings, fairy houses to sculptures made from outdoor materials.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Sculpture ~ (Ages 5-7)
Clean out the junk drawer! Discover the magic of Lois Nevleson found object sculpture boxes.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!