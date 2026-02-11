GAA 2026 Summer Art Camps Age 11-13 June 22-August 7

(Full Day) Behind the Scenes: (Ages 11-13) Our most popular theater camp for those who want to learn what happens ‘behind the scenes’ that make a show come to life. This hands-on camp is for young theater enthusiasts who will learn the fundamentals of lighting, sound, stage management, and set design. Students will work as the official tech crew for Cinderella, by designing the set, learning scene changes and designing all tech elements of lighting and sound for the final performance. Perfect for creative problem solvers; no prior experience needed—just a passion for theater magic!





Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026