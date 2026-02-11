GAA 2026 Summer Art Camps Age 11-13 June 22-August 7

Hosted by
(Full Day) Behind the Scenes: (Ages 11-13) Our most popular theater camp for those who want to learn what happens ‘behind the scenes’ that make a show come to life. This hands-on camp is for young theater enthusiasts who will learn the fundamentals of lighting, sound, stage management, and set design. Students will work as the official tech crew for Cinderella, by designing the set, learning scene changes and designing all tech elements of lighting and sound for the final performance. Perfect for creative problem solvers; no prior experience needed—just a passion for theater magic!
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Photography ~ (Ages 11-13)
In this hands-on photography camp, students will explore composition, lighting, portraits, and visual storytelling through fun daily photo challenges. Young photographers will build confidence, creativity, and technical skills while creating a mini photo portfolio to share at the end of the week! Cameras will be provided.
(Camp runs Monday-Thursday)
Cost: $240; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Paper Mache Mask Making ~ (Ages 11-13)
Learn the art of mask making in 3D, using recycled materials, jewels, beads and other materials to embellish.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Altered Books/Book Binding ~ (Ages 11-13)
We will transform a book into a piece of art to write, draw, or reflect and learn some different book binding techniques like accordion books, flip books and more.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Jr. Naturalist ~ (Ages 11-13) Adventures each day in identifying flowers, birds, bugs, and more creating a field journal of your findings, while exploring the woods and fields nearby.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full Day) Puppet Show ~ (Ages 11-13) Experiment with different mediums to create, sock, finger and shadow puppets, creating an end of week show for other campers.
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
(Full day) Embroidery Extravaganza~
(Ages 11-13)
Learn basic stitches to create pillows, patches, embellish and upcycle clothing and more!
Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026
