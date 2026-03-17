WELX

Hosted by

WELX

About this event

Summer Art Classes

2144 Tyn Rhos Rd

Centerville, OH 45685, USA

Add a donation for WELX

$

Acrylics / Student
$25

Acrylic beginner class for learning basic grip, strokes, shading, and perspective. $20 for each student, and a parent can join for $10 each.

Acrylics/ Parent and Student
$35

Acrylic beginner class for learning basic grip, strokes, shading, and perspective. $20 for each student, and a parent can join for $10 each.

Acrylics 5 Week Course
$100

Discounted Rate for all 5 weeks! This option guarantees your spot!

Natural Arts Class
$25

Natural Arts uses natural materials for decor, medicine, and functionality.

Natural Arts Parent/ Student
$35

Natural Arts uses natural materials for decor, medicine, and functionality. $20 for each person, and a child can join for $10 each. (parent/child combo)

Natural Arts Week Course
$100

Discounted Rate for all 5 weeks per person. This option guarantees your spot!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!