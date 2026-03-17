Summer Art Classes

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Acrylic beginner class for learning basic grip, strokes, shading, and perspective. $20 for each student, and a parent can join for $10 each.
Acrylic beginner class for learning basic grip, strokes, shading, and perspective. $20 for each student, and a parent can join for $10 each.
Discounted Rate for all 5 weeks! This option guarantees your spot!
Natural Arts uses natural materials for decor, medicine, and functionality.
Natural Arts uses natural materials for decor, medicine, and functionality. $20 for each person, and a child can join for $10 each. (parent/child combo)
Discounted Rate for all 5 weeks per person. This option guarantees your spot!
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