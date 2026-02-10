Gorham Arts Alliance

GAA 2026 Summer Art Camps Ages 8-10 Runs June 22-Aug 7

34 School St

Gorham, ME 04038, USA

Week 1 ~ June 22- 26 ~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

(Full day) Paper Mache Mask Making ~

(Age 8-10)

Learn the art of mask making in 3D, using recycled materials, jewels, beads and other materials to embellish.


Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

*Week 2 June 29-July 2 Ages 8-10 ~ 9-3:00 (2 camp options)
$50

(Full Day) Puppet Show ~ (Ages 8-10) Experiment with different mediums to create, sock, finger and shadow puppets, creating an end of week show for other campers.

(Camp runs Monday-Thursday)


Cost: $240; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

*Week 2`June 29-July 2 ~Ages 8-10 ~ 9-3:00 (2 camp options)
$50

Paint, Print and Dye, oh my! ~ (Ages 8-10) We will explore nature inspired painting with different mediums, print on fabric and clothing and learn a variety of tie dye techniques to create some wearable, functionable and unique artwork.

(Camp runs Monday-Thursday) Cost: $240; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

Week 3 ~ July 6-10 ~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

(Full Day) Streamventures! ~ (Ages 8-10) Explore the local watershed and the creatures of our nearby ponds and streams through hands-on investigation, stories, games and crafts! Learn to identify our aquatic and amphibious friends and create art inspired by our watery discoveries. Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

Week 4 ~ July 13-17~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

(am) Paint Party ~ (Ages 8-10)

We will experiment with watercolors and acrylics, step outside for some “En Plein Air" fun and learn about local, famous and not so famous artists for inspiration. 


(pm) Stitches ~ (Ages 8-10)

Have fun learning simple crochet stitches to create a hat or scarf and basic embroidery to create pillow, patches and more.


Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

Week 5 ~ July 20-24 ~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

Full day) Mini-zines: ~ (Ages 8-10)

Working from a theme (comic strip, favorite hobby/music, fake advertisements, etc.) we will learn the history of zines, how to make them, culminating into a unique project.


Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

Week 6 ~ July 27-31 ~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

(Full day) Beads, Bangles and Clay Creations ~ (Ages 8-10)

We will learn how to work with polymer clay to create your own unique pieces of jewelry, key chains, or charms.


Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

Week 7 ~ Aug 3-7 ~ Ages 8-10 ~ 9:00-3:00
$50

(Full day) Earth Science and Art

~ (Ages 8-10)

Explore Earth from the inside out by taking the perspective of a geologist, architect, paleontologist and artist! Get ready to learn about volcanoes, earthquakes, rock and fossil formation and earth's rocky history! Make edible plate tectonics, create your own seismograph, build model buildings that can withstand earthquakes, go on rock hunts and make unique mineral jewelry and art.


Cost: $295; Deposit of non-refundable $50 to reserve spot; balance due by April 1, 2026

