Summer at The Studio Door - Abstract

Week 3: Abstract & Conceptual Art (July 21–25) Join us for a week of creative exploration focused on abstract and conceptual art. Students will build skills in sketching, composition, and color while working with professional artists in a real gallery setting. 🎨 Ages 13–18 🕛 Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 📍 The Studio Door, San Diego 💵 $400 per week 💸 20% discount applied for multi-week signups (Discount Code - SUMMER)

Week 3: Abstract & Conceptual Art (July 21–25) Join us for a week of creative exploration focused on abstract and conceptual art. Students will build skills in sketching, composition, and color while working with professional artists in a real gallery setting. 🎨 Ages 13–18 🕛 Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM 📍 The Studio Door, San Diego 💵 $400 per week 💸 20% discount applied for multi-week signups (Discount Code - SUMMER)

seeMoreDetailsMobile