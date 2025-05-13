Summer at The Studio Door - Landscape

Week 2: Still Life & Landscape (July 14–18)
Join us for a week of creative exploration focused on still life and landscape painting. Students will build skills in sketching, composition, and color while working with professional artists in a real gallery setting.
🎨 Ages 13–18
🕛 Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
📍 The Studio Door, San Diego
💵 $400 per week
💸 20% discount applied for multi-week signups (Discount Code - SUMMER)
Week 2: Still Life & Landscape (July 14–18)
Join us for a week of creative exploration focused on still life and landscape painting. Students will build skills in sketching, composition, and color while working with professional artists in a real gallery setting.
🎨 Ages 13–18
🕛 Monday–Friday, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
📍 The Studio Door, San Diego
💵 $400 per week
💸 20% discount applied for multi-week signups (Discount Code - SUMMER)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!