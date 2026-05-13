Summer Backpack Drive

Help a student kick off the school year ready to learn and full of confidence!





This sponsorship provides a student with a backpack filled with basic school supplies and everyday essentials to help them start the year prepared, supported, and excited to learn.





Items may include:

• Disinfecting wipes

• Hand sanitizer

• Highlighter

• Notebook

• Pencil pouch

• Pencil sharpener & eraser

• Pencils

• Reusable water bottle

• Tissues