Summer Backpack Drive

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About this event
Help a student kick off the school year ready to learn and full of confidence!
This sponsorship provides a student with a backpack filled with basic school supplies and everyday essentials to help them start the year prepared, supported, and excited to learn.
Items may include:
• Disinfecting wipes
• Hand sanitizer
• Highlighter
• Notebook
• Pencil pouch
• Pencil sharpener & eraser
• Pencils
• Reusable water bottle
• Tissues
Take your support even further by helping provide a fully stocked backpack for a local student.
This sponsorship includes everything included in the “Classroom Ready” sponsor package, PLUS:
• 1-inch binder
• 3x5 index cards
• Assorted pocket folders
• Combination lock
• Loose-leaf paper
• Mechanical pencils
• Pens
• Spiral notebook
Each backpack is thoughtfully packed to help students feel prepared, confident, and ready for a successful school year.
$
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