Summer Bouquet CSA

Full Share (Weekly) item
Full Share (Weekly)
$400
A weekly bouquet from late June to October. A total of 16 bouquets.
Half Share (Bi-Weekly) item
Half Share (Bi-Weekly)
$200
A bi-weekly bouquet from late June to October. A total of 8 bouquets.
Quarter Share (Monthly) item
Quarter Share (Monthly)
$100
A monthly bouquet from late June to October. A total of 4 bouquets.
Add a donation for Kind Hearts Bloom

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!