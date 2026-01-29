Summer Breeze

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About this event
• Two (2) tickets to the Pink Ice Event
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout on our social media platforms, website, and at the Pink Ice event
ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS
• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)
• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)
• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:
• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026
• One (1) ticket to the Pink Ice Event
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout on our social media platforms, website, and at the Pink Ice event
ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS
• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)
• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)
• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:
• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout at the Pink Ice event
ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS
• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)
• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)
• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:
• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS
• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)
• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)
• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:
• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026
10 General Admission Tickets
General Admission
$
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