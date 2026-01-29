Summer Breeze

• Two (2) tickets to the Pink Ice Event

• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner

• Sponsor shoutout on our social media platforms, website, and at the Pink Ice event





ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS

• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)

• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)

• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:

[email protected]

• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026