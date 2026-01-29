Pink Pearls of the Emerald Coast, Inc.

Hosted by

Pink Pearls of the Emerald Coast, Inc.

About this event

Summer Breeze

107 Kissam St Bldg. 90910

Hurlburt Field, FL 32544, USA

Pearl Breeze Sponsorship item
Pearl Breeze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Two (2) tickets to the Pink Ice Event
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout on our social media platforms, website, and at the Pink Ice event


ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS

• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)

• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)

• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:

[email protected]

• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026

Summer Glow Sponsorship item
Summer Glow Sponsorship
$500

• One (1) ticket to the Pink Ice Event
• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout on our social media platforms, website, and at the Pink Ice event


ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS

• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)

• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)

• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:

[email protected]

• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026

Blush Vibes Sponsorship item
Blush Vibes Sponsorship
$250

• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner
• Sponsor shoutout at the Pink Ice event


ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS

• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)

• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)

• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:

[email protected]

• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026

Pink Mist Sponsorship item
Pink Mist Sponsorship
$125

• Full-screen–sized ad on the event’s digital banner


ADVERTISEMENT SUBMISSION DETAILS

• All ads must be 16 × 9 (1920 × 1080)

• Ads must be landscape (horizontal)

• Content and wording for copy-ready and non–copy-ready ads should be emailed to:

[email protected]

• Submission Deadline: May 23, 2026

Summer Breeze Table item
Summer Breeze Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 General Admission Tickets

General Admission Ticket item
General Admission Ticket
$75

General Admission

Add a donation for Pink Pearls of the Emerald Coast, Inc.

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