Summer Breeze: A FINER Day Party

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About this event
Step into the vibe with full event entry, access to our cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres available while they last. Come ready for good music, great energy, and a perfect summer afternoon.
Elevate your experience with your crew. This package includes entry for ten guests, a reserved VIP table, 2 bottles of champagne, access to the cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Premium vibes, guaranteed.
Elevate your experience with entry for eight guests, a reserved table, 2 bottles of champagne, plus access to the cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres while they last. The perfect way to celebrate in style.
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