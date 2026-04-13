Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

About this event

Summer Breeze: A FINER Day Party

414 E Bloxham St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

💙General Admission💙
$45

Step into the vibe with full event entry, access to our cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres available while they last. Come ready for good music, great energy, and a perfect summer afternoon.

✨10 Person VIP Reserved Table ✨
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Elevate your experience with your crew. This package includes entry for ten guests, a reserved VIP table, 2 bottles of champagne, access to the cash bar, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Premium vibes, guaranteed.

✨8 Person VIP Reserved Table✨
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Elevate your experience with entry for eight guests, a reserved table, 2 bottles of champagne, plus access to the cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres while they last. The perfect way to celebrate in style.

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

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