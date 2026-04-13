Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

About this event

🍹 Summer Breeze Drink Tickets (Pre-Purchase & Skip the Line!)

Hydration Station (Soda/Water)
$2

Keep it cool and refreshing with the essentials. Perfect for staying hydrated while you mix, mingle, and move with the breeze.

Chill Sips (Beer/Wine – 9 oz)
$5

Easy, laid-back pours to match the vibe. Enjoy a crisp beer, smooth wine, or a splash of sangria as you soak in the summer energy.

Signature Drink (9 oz)
$7

Taste the essence of Summer Breeze with our featured drinks:


Summer Breeze – light, refreshing, and perfectly balanced
Low Tide – our smooth, bold twist on an Old Fashioned
Sun Drift – a bright, flavorful mocktail option

Crafted to complement the moment and keep the vibes flowing.

Top Shelf Pour (Premium Drink)
$10

Turn it up with elevated spirits and premium pours. For those who like their drinks a little stronger, smoother, and top-tier — just like the vibe.

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

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