🍹 Summer Breeze Drink Tickets (Pre-Purchase & Skip the Line!)

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About this event
Keep it cool and refreshing with the essentials. Perfect for staying hydrated while you mix, mingle, and move with the breeze.
Easy, laid-back pours to match the vibe. Enjoy a crisp beer, smooth wine, or a splash of sangria as you soak in the summer energy.
Taste the essence of Summer Breeze with our featured drinks:
Summer Breeze – light, refreshing, and perfectly balanced
Low Tide – our smooth, bold twist on an Old Fashioned
Sun Drift – a bright, flavorful mocktail option
Crafted to complement the moment and keep the vibes flowing.
Turn it up with elevated spirits and premium pours. For those who like their drinks a little stronger, smoother, and top-tier — just like the vibe.
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