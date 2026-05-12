Summer Bullfrog Bingo

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About this event
We will play 5 games. Feeling lucky? Purchase as many cards as you like per game; $20/each set.
PURCHASING NOTE: An additional donation is NOT required to cover processing costs. Select to leave $0 additional when processing your payment.
Split the Pot! Buy one ticket in the 50/50 raffle.
Split the Pot! Buy three tickets in the 50/50 raffle.
Split the Pot! Buy ten tickets in the 50/50 raffle.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!