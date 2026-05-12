Confidence & Leadership Foundation

Hosted by

Confidence & Leadership Foundation

About this event

Summer Bullfrog Bingo

3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

Valrico, FL 33596, USA

5 Games (1 card each)
$20

We will play 5 games. Feeling lucky? Purchase as many cards as you like per game; $20/each set.


PURCHASING NOTE: An additional donation is NOT required to cover processing costs. Select to leave $0 additional when processing your payment.

50/50 (1 ticket)
$5

Split the Pot! Buy one ticket in the 50/50 raffle.

50/50 (3 tickets)
$10

Split the Pot! Buy three tickets in the 50/50 raffle.

50/50 (10 tickets)
$20

Split the Pot! Buy ten tickets in the 50/50 raffle.

Add a donation for Confidence & Leadership Foundation

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