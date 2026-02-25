Summer Camp 2026

Register by April 15 and save $30.





Camp Camp is a hands-on outdoor adventure where children build confidence, creativity, and connection in nature. Throughout the week, campers will learn practical wilderness skills like tent building and shelter construction, camp cooking, and navigation. We will spend dedicated time exploring and learning in the creek adjacent to the school property, allowing students to engage directly with the local ecosystem through guided creek exploration and environmental awareness activities.

Campers will also participate in nature journaling and art, team challenges and games, and meaningful community-building experiences that foster leadership and collaboration. Each day blends skill-building, creativity, hands-on exploration, and play—helping children grow as capable, thoughtful stewards of the natural world.