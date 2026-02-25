Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Register by April 15 and save $30.
Camp Camp is a hands-on outdoor adventure where children build confidence, creativity, and connection in nature. Throughout the week, campers will learn practical wilderness skills like tent building and shelter construction, camp cooking, and navigation. We will spend dedicated time exploring and learning in the creek adjacent to the school property, allowing students to engage directly with the local ecosystem through guided creek exploration and environmental awareness activities.
Campers will also participate in nature journaling and art, team challenges and games, and meaningful community-building experiences that foster leadership and collaboration. Each day blends skill-building, creativity, hands-on exploration, and play—helping children grow as capable, thoughtful stewards of the natural world.
Register by April 15 and save $30.
Seed Exploration Camp is a hands-on, curiosity-driven experience where children discover the incredible world of seeds through science, art, cooking, and outdoor exploration. Campers will learn how seeds grow, how to save them from vegetables, and how native plants support healthy ecosystems.
Throughout the week, children will start their own germination projects, create seed mosaics with clay and beans, and experiment with seed-based cooking like popcorn and homemade corn tortillas. Through block printing, solar prints, and nature journaling, campers will blend creativity with environmental awareness.
Students will spend time immersed in nature at the creek adjacent to the SLS property, identifying native plants, responsibly harvesting seeds, and observing local habitats up close. Each day includes community circles, collaborative activities, and reflective closing time—helping children build observation skills, stewardship, teamwork, and a deeper connection to the natural world.
We love camping families!
Receive $25 off each additional sibling registered.
We love camping families!
Receive $25 off each additional sibling registered.
Last day to enroll is May 15th.
Camp Camp is a hands-on outdoor adventure where children build confidence, creativity, and connection in nature. Throughout the week, campers will learn practical wilderness skills like tent building and shelter construction, camp cooking, and navigation. We will spend dedicated time exploring and learning in the creek adjacent to the school property, allowing students to engage directly with the local ecosystem through guided creek exploration and environmental awareness activities.
Campers will also participate in nature journaling and art, team challenges and games, and meaningful community-building experiences that foster leadership and collaboration. Each day blends skill-building, creativity, hands-on exploration, and play—helping children grow as capable, thoughtful stewards of the natural world.
We love camping families!
Receive $25 off each additional sibling registered.
Seed Exploration Camp is a hands-on, curiosity-driven experience where children discover the incredible world of seeds through science, art, cooking, and outdoor exploration. Campers will learn how seeds grow, how to save them from vegetables, and how native plants support healthy ecosystems.
Throughout the week, children will start their own germination projects, create seed mosaics with clay and beans, and experiment with seed-based cooking like popcorn and homemade corn tortillas. Through block printing, solar prints, and nature journaling, campers will blend creativity with environmental awareness.
Students will spend time immersed in nature at the creek adjacent to the SLS property, identifying native plants, responsibly harvesting seeds, and observing local habitats up close. Each day includes community circles, collaborative activities, and reflective closing time—helping children build observation skills, stewardship, teamwork, and a deeper connection to the natural world.
We love camping families!
Receive $25 off each additional sibling registered.
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