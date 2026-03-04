Openjoy foundation

Hosted by

Openjoy foundation

About this event

Summer camp 2026

115 Twining Rd

Richboro, PA 18954, USA

Deposit – Reserve Your Spot
$400

This payment reserves your child’s spot in the OpenJoy Summer Camp.
The deposit will be applied to the first week of camp.
Deposit is non-refundable.


Sibling discount applies to additional children from the same family and does not apply to the initial deposit.

Full Summer Camp (Best Value)
$3,600

Pay the full summer tuition in advance and receive a 10% seasonal discount.

Weekly Tuition
$400

Weekly payment option for families who prefer to pay week-by-week.

Add a donation for Openjoy foundation

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