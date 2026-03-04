Summer camp 2026

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This payment reserves your child’s spot in the OpenJoy Summer Camp.
The deposit will be applied to the first week of camp.
Deposit is non-refundable.
Sibling discount applies to additional children from the same family and does not apply to the initial deposit.
Pay the full summer tuition in advance and receive a 10% seasonal discount.
Weekly payment option for families who prefer to pay week-by-week.
$
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