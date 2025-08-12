Hosted by

Camp Peniel Of Meyersdale Inc

About this event

SUMMER CAMP 2026

Camp Registration
Pay what you can

Full price for junior and senior camp is 350. Full price for mini is 175. If a church is paying part of your fee, only pay what you owe. If your child attended camp clean up, the discount is 25%. If you are using the “Bring a friend discount“, the first time friend receives 50% off and the student who invited them receives 25% off. As always, if you are experiencing financial issues, please let us know.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!