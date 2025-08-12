SUMMER CAMP 2026

About this event
Full price for junior and senior camp is 350. Full price for mini is 175. If a church is paying part of your fee, only pay what you owe. If your child attended camp clean up, the discount is 25%. If you are using the “Bring a friend discount“, the first time friend receives 50% off and the student who invited them receives 25% off. As always, if you are experiencing financial issues, please let us know.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!