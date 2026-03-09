Middle School Summer Camp 2026 Registration

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About this event
June 8-12, 2026
Middle School STEM and Sports Combo Camp for ages 10-14
9:00 am - 3:30 pm.
Lunch is included.
Please indicate which sport your camper would like to do.
Why choose between the lab and the field? This unique combo camp is designed for the camper who loves to solve puzzles as much as they love sports. We believe that the best athletes are also great thinkers, and the best scientists know how to work as a team.
Campers will spend half the day engaging in hands-on STEM challenges and the other half on the field or court developing their athletic skills. It’s a full-day experience that keeps both the mind and the body moving at top speed.
June 8-12, 2026
Middle School Camp - Sports Combo for ages 10-14
9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Lunch Included
Gymnastics and Basketball
For the camper who wants to do it all! Whether they’re sticking the landing or sinking a three-pointer, your camper will stay active and engaged in this high-energy sports mashup. SAA’s combo camp is designed to help athletes of all levels build core strength, improve hand-eye coordination, and master the fundamentals of both the mat and the court.
June 8-12, 2026
Middle School 1/2 Day Camp for ages 10-14 years
1/2 Day - STEM or 1/2 - Day Sport
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
or
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Want to come to camp? Can't stay all day? We got your covered with a 1/2 day option.
Choose a 1/2-day sport or 1/2-day STEM activity.
-Gymnastics will only be offered in the morning.
-Basketball will only be offered in the afternoon.
-STEM is offered in the morning and afternoon.
June 15-19, 2026
Middle School Sports Camp for ages 10-14
9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Lunch Included
Soccer and Volleyball
Get active and have fun at our volleyball and soccer camp! Campers will learn fundamental skills, practice drills, and play games that build teamwork, coordination and confidence. This camp is perfect for beginners to advanced athletes ready to improve their skills while making new friends.
June 15-19, 2026
Middle School 1/2 Day Camp for ages 10-14 years
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
or
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Want to come to camp? Can't stay all day? We got your covered with a 1/2 day option.
Choose a 1/2-day sport activity option.
Soccer will only be offered in the morning. Volleyball will only be offered in the afternoon.
July 6-10, 2026
Middle School Sports Camp for ages 10-14
9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Lunch Included
Gymnastics and Basketball
For the camper who wants to do it all! Whether they’re sticking the landing or sinking a three-pointer, your camper will stay active and engaged in this high-energy sports mashup. SAA’s combo camp is designed to help athletes of all levels build core strength, improve hand-eye coordination, and master the fundamentals of both the mat and the court.
July 6-10, 2026
Middle School 1/2 Day Camp for ages 10-14 years
1/2 - Day Sport
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
or
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Want to come to camp? Can't stay all day? We got your covered with a 1/2-day option.
Choose a 1/2-day sport or 1/2-day STEM activity.
-Gymnastics will only be offered in the morning.
-Basketball will only be offered in the afternoon.
-STEM is offered in the morning and afternoon.
July 13-17, 2026
Middle School Sports Camp for ages 10-14
9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Lunch Included
Soccer and Volleyball
Get active and have fun at our volleyball and soccer camp! Campers will learn fundamental skills, practice drills, and play games that build teamwork, coordination and confidence. This camp is perfect for beginners to advanced athletes ready to improve their skills while making new friends.
July 13-17, 2026
Middle School 1/2 Day Camp for ages 10-14 years
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
or
12:30 pm - 3:30 pm
Want to come to camp? Can't stay all day? We got your covered with a 1/2 day option.
Choose a 1/2-day sport activity option.
-Soccer will only be offered in the morning, -Volleyball will only be offered in the afternoon.
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