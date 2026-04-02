Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Night Flight Drone Camp
July 6 - July 9 (5pm-9pm) (4th-8th grade) $150
Campers will spend their evenings engineering their own drones from the ground up and taking to the night skies as they learn the art of flight.
Global Scholars Leadership Academy
July 13 - July 16 (Overnight) (8th-11th grade) $250
Campers become builders, thinkers, and leaders. Participants will design and launch rockets while developing leadership skills, global awareness, and the confidence to pursue bold futures in STEM and beyond.
Just for Girls
July 20 - July 23 (Overnight) (6th-9th grade) $250
Campers will build their confidence, make new friends, and explore how the boldness of women in aviation can inspire them to take brave steps toward their own goals.
Young Aviators or Junior Flight Lab
July 27 - July 30 (9am-2pm)(2nd-5th grade) $150
Campers will explore the fundamentals of flight discovering how things take to the sky through fun, hands-on challenges and creative experiments
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