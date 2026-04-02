Tidewater Collegiate Academy

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Tidewater Collegiate Academy

About this event

Summer Camp 2026

5817 Wesleyan Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23455, USA

Night Flight Drone Camp
$150

Night Flight Drone Camp

July 6 - July 9 (5pm-9pm) (4th-8th grade) $150

Campers will spend their evenings engineering their own drones from the ground up and taking to the night skies as they learn the art of flight.

Global Scholars Leadership Academy
$250

Global Scholars Leadership Academy

July 13 - July 16 (Overnight) (8th-11th grade) $250

Campers become builders, thinkers, and leaders. Participants will design and launch rockets while developing leadership skills, global awareness, and the confidence to pursue bold futures in STEM and beyond.  

Just for Girls
$250

Just for Girls

July 20 - July 23 (Overnight) (6th-9th grade) $250

Campers will build their confidence, make new friends, and explore how the boldness of women in aviation can inspire them to take brave steps toward their own goals.

Young Aviators
$150

Young Aviators or Junior Flight Lab

July 27 - July 30 (9am-2pm)(2nd-5th grade) $150

Campers will explore the fundamentals of flight discovering how things take to the sky through fun, hands-on challenges and creative experiments

Program Assistant
$75
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