Ace Gymnastics Foundation

Hosted by

Ace Gymnastics Foundation

About this event

Summer Camp 2026

236 California St

El Segundo, CA 90245, USA

Single Day 12-3pm
$99

Single Camp Day 12-3pm.


CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS


30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.


30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.

Single Full Week Camp (Monday - Friday, 12-3pm)
$399

Single Camp Week (Monday-Friday, 12-3pm)


CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS


30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.


30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.

Single Week Camp (Mon - Fri, 12-3pm) - Sibling
$379

Single Camp Week (Monday-Friday, 12-3pm) for your second/third child, when you have siblings enrolled into full week camp.                             


CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS


30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.


30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.

5 Week Camp (July 6 - Aug 7, Mon-Fri 12-3pm)
$1,895

5 Full Weeks Camp (July 6 - August 7, Monday-Friday, 12-3pm).               


CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS


30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.


30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.

5 Week Camp (July 6 - Aug 7, Mon-Fri 12-3pm) - Sibling
$1,800

5 Full Weeks Camp (July 6 - August 7, Monday-Friday, 12-3pm) for your second/third child, when you have siblings enrolled into 5 (five) full weeks camp.                                     


CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS


30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.


30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.

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