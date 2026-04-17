Summer Camp 2026

Single Camp Week (Monday-Friday, 12-3pm) for your second/third child, when you have siblings enrolled into full week camp.





CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS





30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.





30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.