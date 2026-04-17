Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Single Camp Day 12-3pm.
CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS
30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.
30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.
Single Camp Week (Monday-Friday, 12-3pm)
CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS
30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.
30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.
Single Camp Week (Monday-Friday, 12-3pm) for your second/third child, when you have siblings enrolled into full week camp.
CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS
30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.
30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.
5 Full Weeks Camp (July 6 - August 7, Monday-Friday, 12-3pm).
CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS
30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.
30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.
5 Full Weeks Camp (July 6 - August 7, Monday-Friday, 12-3pm) for your second/third child, when you have siblings enrolled into 5 (five) full weeks camp.
CANCELLATIONS & REFUNDS
30+ days before camp start date → No refund, credit to student’s account towards future classes. Account credit expires on December 1st, 2026.
30 days or less before camp start date → No refund or credit for any reason, including medical. No refunds or makeups for missed days.
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