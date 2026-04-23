Riding Unlimited

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Riding Unlimited

About this event

Summer Camp 2026

9168 T N Skiles Rd

Ponder, TX 76259, USA

Week 1 Deposit (May 25-May 29)
$250

Reserve your spot for May 25- May 29! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.

Week 2 Deposit (June 1- June 5)
$250

Reserve your spot for June 1- June 5! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.

Week 3 Deposit
$250

Reserve your spot for June 15-19! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.

Week 4 Deposit(June 22- June 26)
$250

Reserve your spot for June 22- June 26! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.

Remainder after deposit (any week)
$250
Pay the remaining amount for the week now or later. Due by the start of camp.
Add a donation for Riding Unlimited

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