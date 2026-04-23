Summer Camp 2026

About this event
Reserve your spot for May 25- May 29! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.
Reserve your spot for June 1- June 5! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.
Reserve your spot for June 15-19! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.
Reserve your spot for June 22- June 26! Camp hours are 8:30am - 12:30pm. The remaining amount for the week is due by the start of camp ($250). Deposits are non-refundable.
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