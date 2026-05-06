St. Cornelius School

Hosted by

St. Cornelius School

About this event

Summer Camp 2026

Donation for Supplies
Pay what you can

Your donation helps provide supplies, activities, snacks, games, and special experiences for our campers throughout the summer. Thank you!

Registration Fee
$75

$75 non-refundable registration fee per child


Registration does not guarantee your selected camp weeks are secured. Summer Camp enrollment is first come, first served. A spot is only guaranteed once both registration and payment for the selected week have been received.

Week 1: June 22-26
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Week 2: June 29 – July 2 (No camp July 3rd)
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Week 3: July 6-10
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Week 4: July 13-17
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Week 5: July 20-24
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Week 6: July 27 -31
$175

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

($175 per student, per week)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!