Summer Camp 2026

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About this event
Your donation helps provide supplies, activities, snacks, games, and special experiences for our campers throughout the summer. Thank you!
$75 non-refundable registration fee per child
Registration does not guarantee your selected camp weeks are secured. Summer Camp enrollment is first come, first served. A spot is only guaranteed once both registration and payment for the selected week have been received.
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
($175 per student, per week)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!