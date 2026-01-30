Hosted by

North Carolina Lions Foundation Inc.

Summer Camp 2026

Deposit
$50

$50 Deposit. Holds your spot until remainder of payment is made

Camper Fees
$200

This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .

Sighted Caregiver
$250

This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .

Sighted Companion
$450

This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .

Out of State Camper
$550

This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .

Private Room
$550

This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .

