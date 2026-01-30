Summer Camp 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$50 Deposit. Holds your spot until remainder of payment is made
This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .
This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .
This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .
This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .
This is in addition to the $50 deposit. Must be received prior to May 10 unless arrangements have been made. .
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!