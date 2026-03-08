Summer Camp 2026 at The Children's Garden

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About this event
(SOLD OUT - Please email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.) Calling all green thumbs. We’ll dig in the dirt with our gnome friends, plant seeds for bees and butterflies, build tiny sprout houses, and paint our own gnome to take home. Expect fairy-inspired snacks and a little garden magic all week long.
(SOLD OUT - Please email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.) Calling all green thumbs. We’ll dig in the dirt with our gnome friends, plant seeds for bees and butterflies, build tiny sprout houses, and paint our own gnome to take home. Expect fairy-inspired snacks and a little garden magic all week long.
From creepy crawlies to buzzing flyers, we’ll become nature detectives with bug kits in hand. Think bug hunts, mini-beast hotels, messy dirt play, and tasty “bug bite” treats enjoyed in our Caterpillar Cottage.
From creepy crawlies to buzzing flyers, we’ll become nature detectives with bug kits in hand. Think bug hunts, mini-beast hotels, messy dirt play, and tasty “bug bite” treats enjoyed in our Caterpillar Cottage.
A week of mixing, stirring, and giggling. Campers will create herbal blends, magical potions, fairy soups, and sea magic bottles — plus craft a petal perfume to match their personality. Expect a few edible concoctions, too.
A week of mixing, stirring, and giggling. Campers will create herbal blends, magical potions, fairy soups, and sea magic bottles — plus craft a petal perfume to match their personality. Expect a few edible concoctions, too.
Adventure awaits in the great outdoors. We’ll practice compass skills, follow trails, hunt for clues, and play woodland games (including “Find the Missing Camp Counselor”). Stop at the Trail Mix Bar each day before setting off to explore.
Adventure awaits in the great outdoors. We’ll practice compass skills, follow trails, hunt for clues, and play woodland games (including “Find the Missing Camp Counselor”). Stop at the Trail Mix Bar each day before setting off to explore.
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