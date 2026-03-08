NODNOC Inc DBA The Children's Garden

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NODNOC Inc DBA The Children's Garden

About this event

Summer Camp 2026 at The Children's Garden

1670 10th Way

Sarasota, FL 34236, USA

June 1–5: The Gnome Garden (Annual Member)
$176.55

(SOLD OUT - Please email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.) Calling all green thumbs. We’ll dig in the dirt with our gnome friends, plant seeds for bees and butterflies, build tiny sprout houses, and paint our own gnome to take home. Expect fairy-inspired snacks and a little garden magic all week long.

June 1–5: The Gnome Garden (Non-member)
$192.60

(SOLD OUT - Please email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist.) Calling all green thumbs. We’ll dig in the dirt with our gnome friends, plant seeds for bees and butterflies, build tiny sprout houses, and paint our own gnome to take home. Expect fairy-inspired snacks and a little garden magic all week long.

June 8–12: June Bugs (Annual Member)
$176.55

From creepy crawlies to buzzing flyers, we’ll become nature detectives with bug kits in hand. Think bug hunts, mini-beast hotels, messy dirt play, and tasty “bug bite” treats enjoyed in our Caterpillar Cottage.

June 8–12: June Bugs (Non-member)
$192.60

From creepy crawlies to buzzing flyers, we’ll become nature detectives with bug kits in hand. Think bug hunts, mini-beast hotels, messy dirt play, and tasty “bug bite” treats enjoyed in our Caterpillar Cottage.

June 15–19: Nature Notions & Potions (Annual Member)
$176.55

A week of mixing, stirring, and giggling. Campers will create herbal blends, magical potions, fairy soups, and sea magic bottles — plus craft a petal perfume to match their personality. Expect a few edible concoctions, too.

June 15–19: Nature Notions & Potions (Non-member)
$192.60

A week of mixing, stirring, and giggling. Campers will create herbal blends, magical potions, fairy soups, and sea magic bottles — plus craft a petal perfume to match their personality. Expect a few edible concoctions, too.

June 22–26: Nature Rangers (Annual Member)
$176.55

Adventure awaits in the great outdoors. We’ll practice compass skills, follow trails, hunt for clues, and play woodland games (including “Find the Missing Camp Counselor”).  Stop at the Trail Mix Bar each day before setting off to explore.

June 22–26: Nature Rangers (Non-member)
$192.60

Adventure awaits in the great outdoors. We’ll practice compass skills, follow trails, hunt for clues, and play woodland games (including “Find the Missing Camp Counselor”).  Stop at the Trail Mix Bar each day before setting off to explore.

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