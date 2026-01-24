Scouting America Troop 750

Hosted by

Scouting America Troop 750

About this event

Summer Camp 2026 - PAYMENT 4 of 4

31 Woodruff Dr

Blairsville, GA 30512, USA

Youth - Payment 4
$100

Use this to pay/register a youth for Summer Camp. Payment 4 of 4. All 4 payments must be complete in order to attend.

Adult - Payment 4
$75

Use this to pay/register an adult for Summer Camp. Payment 4 of 4. All 4 payments must be complete in order to attend.

Adult - Offsite Activity
$65

Optional. Allows an adult attendee to participate in either the offsite white water rafter or horseback riding activities with the youth when scheduled during the week.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!