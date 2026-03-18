Summer Camp @ Camp Somers

Please use this reservation if you want to make a payment plan or pay with cash/Venmo.

PAYMENT PLANS - payment plans are available. However, your scout will not be registered until paid in full. If paid 4/1/26 or later, payment of $660 must be received before registration.

CASH OR VENMO PAYMENTS - payments can be made but you must still register your scout here so we can keep an accurate headcount. Please enter $0 in the price box and make your alternative payment.