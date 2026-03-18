Troop 277

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Troop 277

About this event

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Summer Camp @ Camp Somers

750 Waterloo Rd

Stanhope, NJ 07874, USA

Full Price Summer Camp
$660

Register for Summer Camp after 4/11/2026

kburns

adecker

omac

ecook

ritas

Cash Payment or Payment Plan
Pay what you can

Please use this reservation if you want to make a payment plan or pay with cash/Venmo.

PAYMENT PLANS - payment plans are available. However, your scout will not be registered until paid in full. If paid 4/1/26 or later, payment of $660 must be received before registration.

CASH OR VENMO PAYMENTS - payments can be made but you must still register your scout here so we can keep an accurate headcount. Please enter $0 in the price box and make your alternative payment.

Leader Registration
Pay what you can

Leader registration - $200.

If paying credit card, enter amount paying.,

If paying by cash/Venmo, enter $0 and send alternate payments promptly.

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