Summer Camp @ Camp Somers

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About this event
Register for Summer Camp after 4/11/2026
kburns
adecker
omac
ecook
ritas
Please use this reservation if you want to make a payment plan or pay with cash/Venmo.
PAYMENT PLANS - payment plans are available. However, your scout will not be registered until paid in full. If paid 4/1/26 or later, payment of $660 must be received before registration.
CASH OR VENMO PAYMENTS - payments can be made but you must still register your scout here so we can keep an accurate headcount. Please enter $0 in the price box and make your alternative payment.
Leader registration - $200.
If paying credit card, enter amount paying.,
If paying by cash/Venmo, enter $0 and send alternate payments promptly.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!