Robotics Summer Camp from Burning Gear Robotics

VEX GO Robotics Summer Camp ( Age 6-8)

Give your child a summer experience that is fun, meaningful, and full of hands-on learning.

Our VEX GO Robotics Summer Camp is designed for elementary students who are ready to explore robotics through building, coding, and creative problem-solving. Using the VEX GO system, students will build real robot models, learn how basic mechanisms work, and begin coding their robots in a guided, beginner-friendly environment. VEX GO is designed to introduce young learners to STEM and computer science through collaborative, hands-on activities.

Throughout the camp, students will:

Learn foundational robotics concepts

Build and test VEX GO robots

Practice simple coding and robot control

Develop logical thinking and engineering habits

Strengthen creativity, teamwork, and confidence

Each camp day is structured to balance instruction, hands-on building, and coding practice so students stay engaged while making real progress.

Daily Schedule

1:00 – 1:15 PM Check-in

1:15 – 1:30 PM Robotics mini lesson

1:30 – 3:00 PM Robot building

3:00 – 3:15 PM Snack break

3:15 – 4:00 PM Coding and challenge time

This camp is a great fit for students who enjoy building, exploring, and learning by doing. Whether your child is new to robotics or already curious about STEM, this program offers a supportive way to grow skills while having fun.

Limited Enrollment （6 Students）

Limited spots available. Enroll early to reserve your child’s place.