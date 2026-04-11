Robotics Summer Camp from Burning Gear Robotics

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About this event
Give your child a summer experience that is fun, meaningful, and full of hands-on learning.
Our VEX GO Robotics Summer Camp is designed for elementary students who are ready to explore robotics through building, coding, and creative problem-solving. Using the VEX GO system, students will build real robot models, learn how basic mechanisms work, and begin coding their robots in a guided, beginner-friendly environment. VEX GO is designed to introduce young learners to STEM and computer science through collaborative, hands-on activities.
Throughout the camp, students will:
Each camp day is structured to balance instruction, hands-on building, and coding practice so students stay engaged while making real progress.
Daily Schedule
1:00 – 1:15 PM Check-in
1:15 – 1:30 PM Robotics mini lesson
1:30 – 3:00 PM Robot building
3:00 – 3:15 PM Snack break
3:15 – 4:00 PM Coding and challenge time
This camp is a great fit for students who enjoy building, exploring, and learning by doing. Whether your child is new to robotics or already curious about STEM, this program offers a supportive way to grow skills while having fun.
Limited spots available. Enroll early to reserve your child’s place.
This summer, give your child more than just an activity.
Give them the opportunity to build, think, experiment, and grow.
Our VEX IQ Robotics Summer Camp is designed for students who are ready for a richer and more meaningful STEM experience. Through hands-on building, guided engineering challenges, and introductory coding, students will explore how real robots are designed and how different systems work together to solve problems.
Unlike more basic early robotics programs, this camp places special emphasis on the three core foundations of robotics:
Structures – how to build strong, efficient, and functional robots
Motors – how movement is powered and controlled
Sensors – how robots detect information and respond intelligently
Students will not simply follow steps to assemble a model.
They will learn to think like young engineers — observing, testing, improving, and understanding why a robot works.
Throughout the camp, children will:
1:00 – 1:15 PM Check-in
1:15 – 1:30 PM Robotics concept lesson
1:30 – 3:00 PM Hands-on robot building
3:00 – 3:15 PM Snack break
3:15 – 4:00 PM Coding and applied challenge time
Spaces are intentionally kept small to support focused instruction and meaningful hands-on learning.
Enroll early to reserve your child’s spot.
Ready for the next level of robotics?
Our VRC Summer Camp is designed for students who want more than simple building projects. In this camp, students will work with real metal robots, learn C++ coding, and receive guided tool training while exploring how advanced robots are built, programmed, and improved.
This is a hands-on, challenge-based experience where students will:
More than just a camp, this is an exciting step into the world of advanced robotics, engineering, and innovation.
Spaces are intentionally kept small to support focused instruction and meaningful hands-on learning.
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