Summer Arts Program- Hand Chimes- June 22-26 ( Grades 3+ )

About this event
10 left!
Hand Chimes- June 22-26
10am-1pm
Lunch included
Ages 10+
10 left!
In memory of Michael A. Minton and his love of music. Thank you all of our generous donors!
Ticket prices are based on the honor system. If your family can purchase full-price tickets, please do so. This helps us secure funding to run camps, pay teachers a fair wage, and provide all necessary materials. If you need financial assistance, please select a Scholarship ticket.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!