Hidden Pastures, LLC
Summer Camp @ Hidden Pastures
1512 Elm Dr
Wylie, TX 75098, USA
Full Week
$300
Attend our camp for the full week.
Full Week - Sibling Add-on
$275
Add a sibling for a discounted rate.
Day Pass
$70
Come for just a day or a couple of days.
Day Pass - Sibling Add-On
$65
Add a sibling for a discounted rate for just a day or a couple of days.
Full Week - Cash Pay
free
If you plan to pay by cash or other digital payment for the full week, select this option.
Day Pass - Cash Pay
free
If you plan to pay by cash or other digital payment for each day, select this option.
